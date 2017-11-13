Sports

Bar packed with customers during NFL boycott

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:05 AM

FARMINGDALE, N.J.

Customers packed a New Jersey bar that decided not to show any NFL games to honor veterans during the Veterans Day weekend and to raise money for a veterans' charity instead.

As many as 400 patrons stood and sang the national anthem at Woody's Roadside Tavern in Farmingdale on Sunday.

Veteran Andy Barcellona said the idea came about after NFL players chose to kneel during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. He was shocked when the tavern agreed to turn off the football games.

Woody's co-owner Chris Maltese told the Asbury Park Press the bar wasn't trying to be political and just wanted to support veterans.

The event raised money for the Special Forces Association and military families.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

    Through two games, Kentucky sophomore Sacha Killeya-Jones looks much improved. Why?

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:03

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?
Kentucky's looking forward to taking on Kansas 0:53

Kentucky's looking forward to taking on Kansas
It was beast mode for PJ Washington against Vermont 0:59

It was beast mode for PJ Washington against Vermont

View More Video