Beltran retires at 40 after winning 1st World Series title

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros' Justin Verlander, right, and Carlos Beltran celebrate the team's win over the Seattle Mariners to clinch the AL West crown in a baseball game in Houston. Beltran is retiring after winning his first World Series title in his 20th major league season. The 40-year-old made the announcement Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, 12 days after the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series. Eric Christian Smith, File AP Photo