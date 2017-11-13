Sports

Brothers Stith lead Old Dominion past James Madison 69-53

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 10:11 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va.

B.J. Stith scored 19 points and Brandan Stith scored 12 points and Old Dominion beat James Madison 69-53 on Monday night.

Old Dominion (2-0) led 30-23 at halftime, and the Dukes drew to within five points on two occasions early in the second half but couldn't get closer. Ahmad Caver's 3-pointer with 17:26 left gave the Monarchs a 35-27 lead. B.J. Stith's jumper five minutes later extended that lead to 43-33.

The Monarchs outrebounded James Madison by a 42-29 margin while the Dukes shot 18 for 56 (32.1 percent) from the floor including 6 for 25 (24) from 3-point range.

Stuckey Mosley scored 14 points and had six rebounds and Ramone Snowden added 13 points for James Madison.

Old Dominion holds a 56-26 advantage in the all-time series against James Madison and has won 10 of its last 12 games against the Dukes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East

    With the firing of Butch Jones at Tennessee, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is now the longest-tenured coach in the SEC East. Here’s how he reacted to that news.

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East 1:18

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East
John Calipari is in mid-season form 1:41

John Calipari is in mid-season form
What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:03

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

View More Video