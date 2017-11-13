Sports

Bracey hits 1st 5 points in OT; Louisiana Tech wins 96-95

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 10:14 PM

RUSTON, La.

DaQuan Bracey scored the first five points in overtime as Louisiana Tech held off Southeast Missouri State for a 96-95 win on Monday night.

Jalen Harris, who had eight points in the extra period, hit two free throws with :08 remaining for a 96-92 lead to seal the win. Ray Kowalski drilled a trey in the last second for the final score.

Bracey totaled seven points in OT and finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Harris led the Bulldogs (2-0) with 26 points, making 11 of 14 free-throw attempts, and pulling down eight rebounds while dishing out five assists with two blocked shots.

SEMO's Justin Carpenter made two free throws with 30 seconds left to send the game into the extra period. Tech's Jacobi Boykins missed a 3-point attempt to end regulation.

Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks (1-1) with 25 points and Ledarrius Brewer added 20.

