Sports

Braun's treys lead Grand Canyon past Robert Morris, 75-61

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:38 PM

PHOENIX

Joshua Braun hit 4 of 7 shots from behind the bonus arc and scored 20 points as Grand Canyon won its ninth straight game dating back to last season, knocking off Robert Morris, 75-61 Monday night.

The effort moved Braun into first-place all-time at GCU with 199 career 3-pointers. He surpassed Richard Davis, who hit 197 from 2005-07.

The Antelopes beat Florida A&M in their opener Friday night, 67-51. Monday night they built an early lead, taking a 48-28 advantage into intermission.

Casey Benson hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line and finished with 17 points for Grand Canyon and Oscar Frayer contributed 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Colonials (0-2) lost at Ohio State in their opener, 95-64, and shot just 33.0 percent from the field (21 of 62), including 4 of 20 from long range. Dachon Burke led the effort with 15 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East

    With the firing of Butch Jones at Tennessee, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is now the longest-tenured coach in the SEC East. Here’s how he reacted to that news.

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East 1:18

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East
John Calipari is in mid-season form 1:41

John Calipari is in mid-season form
What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:03

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

View More Video