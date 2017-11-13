Sports

Late owner of Secretariat to receive Big Sport of Turfdom

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:44 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Penny Chenery, who owned Triple Crown winner Secretariat, will be presented posthumously with the Big Sport of Turfdom award given to a person who enhances coverage of thoroughbred racing through cooperation with media and racing publicists.

The Turf Publicists of America said Monday that Chenery will receive the award for the second time. She was the winner in 1973, when Secretariat swept the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

Chenery died Sept. 16 at age 95. For years after Secretariat's Triple Crown win, she was a careful steward of the colt's legacy.

The award will be presented to Chenery's daughter, Kate Tweedy, at the University of Arizona's Race Track Industry Program's luncheon on Dec. 5 in Tucson.

Chenery joins two-time winners jockey Laffit Pincay Jr., and trainers Bob Baffert and Carl Nafzger.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East

    With the firing of Butch Jones at Tennessee, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is now the longest-tenured coach in the SEC East. Here’s how he reacted to that news.

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East 1:18

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East
John Calipari is in mid-season form 1:41

John Calipari is in mid-season form
What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:03

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

View More Video