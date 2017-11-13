Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton 1) scrambles under pressure from Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton 1) scrambles under pressure from Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh

Sports

Newton, Panthers hammer Dolphins 45-21 for 3rd straight win

AP Sports Writer

November 13, 2017 11:48 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Cam Newton threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns, rookie Christian McCaffrey scored touchdowns rushing and receiving, and the Carolina Panthers crushed the Miami Dolphins 45-21 on Monday night for their third straight victory.

Jonathan Stewart ran for a season-high 110 yards and Newton added 95, including a 69-yard jaunt on a read option, as the Panthers racked up 294 yards on the ground.

Carolina set a franchise record with 548 yards from scrimmage.

Devin Funchess caught five passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers (7-3) remained a half-game behind the NFC South division leading Saints.

The Dolphins (4-5) have lost three straight.

The game turned with 41 seconds left in the first half when Luke Kuechly intercepted Jay Cutler with Carolina leading 10-7. Four plays later, Newton connected with Ed Dickson on a 7-yard touchdown pass, the first of five straight Carolina touchdown drives.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East

    With the firing of Butch Jones at Tennessee, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is now the longest-tenured coach in the SEC East. Here’s how he reacted to that news.

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East 1:18

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East
John Calipari is in mid-season form 1:41

John Calipari is in mid-season form
What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:03

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

View More Video