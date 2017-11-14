Oregon State's JaQuori McLaughlin drives past Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State's JaQuori McLaughlin drives past Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Corvallis, Ore. The Corvallis Gazette-Times via AP Andy Cripe
Dalton scores 22 to help Wyoming beat Oregon State 75-66

Associated Press

November 14, 2017 1:17 AM

CORVALLIS, Ore.

Hayden Dalton had 22 points, including four-3-pointers, and nine rebounds to help Wyoming beat Oregon State 75-66 on Monday night.

Justin James scored 19 and Alan Herndon added 16 points, with four 3-pointers, and six blocks for the Cowboys (2-0).

Tres Tinkle had 20 points, 14 rebounds and three steals and Drew Eubanks added 17 points for the Beavers (1-1).

Both teams started slow, but Dalton scored eight points, making two 3-pointers, in a 10-4 run to give the Cowboys a 28-20 lead with 7:03 left in the first half.

Wyoming went into the break ahead 40-36.

Oregon State responded with a 12-3 run after halftime, including seven points by Tinkle, to take a 48-43 lead with 16:05 remaining.

Midway through the second half, the Cowboys took control of the game, going on a 22-5 surge, scoring from inside and out and forcing poor shots and turnovers from the Beavers. A James layup capped the rally to make the score 72-60 with 2:45 left.

Wyoming shot 51 percent for the game compared to 41 percent for Oregon State, which went 4 for 20 from long range.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys went 23-15 last season and won the CBI. The team returns five of its top six scorers, including James (16.0 points per game) and Dalton (12.2 points). . Dalton finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds against Chattanooga on Friday.

Oregon State: Ethan Thompson's 20 points against Southern Utah was the second most by a Beaver freshman in a college debut. Only Steve Johnson had more with 22 points in 1976. On Monday, he crashed back to Earth, scoring three points and fouling out. . Gligorije Rakocevic returned to the court on Monday after missing the season opener due to a broken nose and had six points.

UP NEXT

Wyoming plays un the Cayman Island Classic against South Dakota State on Nov. 20.

Oregon State hosts Long Beach State on Saturday.

