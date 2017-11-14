Sports

Miami (OH) rallies to take down Wright St. 73-67 in OT

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 10:12 PM

OXFORD, Ohio

Nike Sibande scored 17 points and Darrian Ringo scored 10 and distributed 10 assists and Miami (OH) never trailed in overtime to beat Wright State 73-67 on Tuesday.

The Redhawks' Rod Mills Jr. sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers between one from Wright State's Grant Benzinger for a 69-66 lead and Miami (2-0) led the rest of the way.

Ringo made a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left in regulation to make it 63-all. Before that, the Raiders' Tye Wilburn made one of two free throws to give Wright State (0-2) a 63-61 advantage.

With 3:48 remaining in the second half, Everett Winchester's jump shot gave Wright State a 61-53 lead before Sibande and Mills each made a 3, and Ringo hit a jumper to tie it at 61 with 87 seconds left.

Mark Hughes led the Raiders with 14 points and Loudon Love had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

