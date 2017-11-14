Sports

Nelson throws for 4 TDs, Akron beats Ohio 37-34

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 11:34 PM

AKRON, Ohio

Kato Nelson was 22-of-38 passing for 322 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions and added 45 yards rushing to help Akron beat Ohio 37-34 on Tuesday night.

Kwad Smith had touchdown catches of 71 and 54 yards and Manny Morgan had 55 yards rushing with one score for Akron (6-5, 5-2 Mid-American Conference). The Zips are bowl eligible for the second time in three years.

Brendan Cope hit Nathan Rourke on a trick play for a 3-yard touchdown with 1:32 left in the first quarter and, after Akron went three-and-out on its ensuing drive, Dylan Wears blocked, and then recovered, a punt. On Ohio's next play from scrimmage, Dorian Brown scored on a 5-yard run to give the Bobcats a 21-10 lead with 14:54 remaining in the first half. Smith's 71-yard touchdown trimmed Akron's deficit to 21-17 about three minutes later and was the first of three touchdowns in five offensive plays for the Zips.

Nelson hit Austin Wolf for a 23-yard touchdown with 10:56 left in the second quarter and, after Ohio's Louie Zervos made a 19-yard field goal, Smith scored on a 54-yard catch-and-run to make it 30-24 at halftime.

Ohio (8-3, 5-2) failed to convert a fourth-and-4 from midfield and Akron bled the final two minutes, 41 seconds to seal it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Calipari is in mid-season form

    Kentucky Coach John Calipari goes through gyrations and noises to demonstrate how his guards need to play better defense. UK plays Kansas in Chicago Tuesday night.

John Calipari is in mid-season form

John Calipari is in mid-season form 1:41

John Calipari is in mid-season form
Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East 1:18

Mark Stoops’ reaction to being longest-tenured coach in SEC East
What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year? 1:03

What did Sacha Killeya-Jones learn from last year?

View More Video