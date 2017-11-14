Sports

Harrison guides Lamar to 66-60 win over Coastal Carolina

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017

BEAUMONT, Texas

James Harrison came off the bench to score 17 points, making all five of his 3-point attempts, and Lamar rallied late in the second half to earn a 66-60 victory over Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night.

Lamar trailed the entire game until Harrison kick-started the comeback with three-straight 3-pointers to pull the Cardinals (2-0) within 50-48. Neither team scored over the next 3:37 until Colton Weisbrod made two free throws to tie it.

The Chanticleers (1-1) forged back in front 55-50, but Nick Garth nailed a 3-pointer with 4:44 remaining to give Lamar its first lead of the game 57-55 on an Ajay Sanders' layup and one of two free throws.

Sanders tied it at 57 on layup with 3:05 left and Matt Lindsey made one of two free throws for the Chanticleers' last lead 58-57.

Jaylen Shaw led Coastal Carolina with 17 points and Sanders had 13.

