Sports

Olujobi shoots North Carolina A&T past The Citadel, 92-73

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 10:20 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C.

Femi Olujobi hit 13 of 15 shots from the field to post 29 points to go with nine rebounds and North Carolina A&T built a double-digit lead in the first half and made it stand up in a 92-73 win at The Citadel Wednesday night.

Olujobi has been the Aggies go-to player through their first three games, posting totals of 34 and 20 to go with his effort against the Bulldogs. Devonte Boykins hit 7 of 15 shots to finish with 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Aggies (2-1), whose lone loss came at Clemson.

North Carolina A&T shot 37 of 65 from the field (56.9 percent), including 7 of 22 from behind the three-point arc.

The Aggies built a 48-36 lead in the first half and stretched it in the second.

Preston Parks had 19 points to lead The Citadel (1-2), with Frankie Johnson adding another 13.

