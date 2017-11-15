Young duo heads 9 for Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction

National championship-winning Texas quarterback Vince Young and former Texas Rangers infielder Michael Young are among nine former athletes or coaches who make up the 2018 induction class for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
The 2018 class was announced Wednesday. The induction ceremony is scheduled for April 7.
Former Texas A&I and Chicago Bears running back Johnny Bailey will be honored posthumously.
Also being inducted will be former University of Texas volleyball and basketball player Nell Fortner; Mary Hardin-Baylor national championship football coach Pete Fredenburg; Texas A&M quarterback and Super Bowl champion coach Gary Kubiak; Duncanville girls high school basketball coach and eight-time state champion Cathy Self-Morgan; former Texas Tech basketball player, coach and athletic director Gerald Myers; and Olympic gold medalist and University of Texas swimming star Jill Sterkel.
