BYU guard Elijah Bryant 3) drives to the basket as he is guarded by Princeton Tigers guard Amir Bell

Bryant scores 22; BYU pulls away late, beats Princeton 65-56

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 10:22 PM

PRINCETON, N.J.

Elijah Bryant scored 22 points, TJ Haws added 10 points and made key free throws late in the game to help BYU beat Princeton 65-56 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Schwieger hit a 3-pointer to pull Princeton (0-2) to 56-54 with three minutes left. On the ensuing possession, Haws was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to spark a 9-2 run to put the game away. Yoeli Childs added four points and Bryant made a layup during the stretch.

Bryant shot 6 of 12 from the field and made 9 of 10 free throws. Childs was 6 of 6 from the line and finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. Zac Seljaas chipped in 11 points for BYU (2-0).

Devin Cannady scored 19 points to lead Princeton. Myles Stephens added 10 points.

BYU finished 25 of 27 from the free-throw line, and is now 6-0 against Princeton.

