Sports

UT Rio Grande Valley beats Texas A&M-CC 82-75 in OT

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 11:39 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas

Nick Dixon scored 39 points, two off his career high, and UT Rio Grande Valley topped Texas A&M Corpus Christie 82-75 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Xavier McDaniel Jr. added 14 points with 12 rebounds for the Vaqueros (2-1). Lesley Varner Jr. sank a 3-pointer with just over a minute left in regulation to tie the game and send it into overtime.

The Vaqueros led 40-34 at the break but fell behind in the second period and trailed 65-59 with 3:50 to go in regulation. Down by three, Varner hit one from distance to cinch it up at 68 with 1:07 remaining and it held, forcing the overtime.

Lew Stallworth kicked off the extra period with a layup and Dixon followed with a three-point play to give the Vaqueros a 73-70 edge and they never trailed the rest of the way.

Joseph Kilgore led the Islanders (1-2) with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas

    Kentucky coach John Calipari after his team’s 65-61 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic.

What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas

What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas 1:11

What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas
Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points 0:53

Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points
Bill Self called UK-Kansas a grind-it-out game 1:32

Bill Self called UK-Kansas a grind-it-out game

View More Video