Bielema's future in question after Long's firing at Arkansas

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2012, file photo, Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long, left, presents Bret Bielema with a cap as Bielema is introduced as the school's new head coach during an NCAA college football news conference in Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas has announced the firing of athletic director Jeff Long, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, after nearly 10 years at the school. His firing comes at a time of turmoil for the Arkansas football program, which is 29-32 in five seasons under coach Bret Bielema _ including a mark of 11-27 in the Southeastern Conference. April L. Brown, File AP Photo