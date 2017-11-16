Sports

Ex-college coach guilty of sexually assaulting player

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 09:42 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.

A jury has convicted a former college basketball coach in New Jersey of sexually assaulting a male teenager who played on a traveling team that he also coached.

The panel on Wednesday found 45-year-old Christopher Tarver, of Jackson, guilty of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, child endangerment, official misconduct and possession of child pornography.

Tarver was the men's basketball coach at Middlesex County College. He also was recreation director for the town of Dunellen.

Between 2010 and 2011, Tarver sexually touched the boy who had thought Tarver could help him achieve his goal of playing basketball for a major college, prosecutors said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tarver used that power and exploited the teenager for "his own sexual purposes," Assistant Prosecutor Brian Shevlin said.

The investigation began when the victim contacted authorities.

At opening arguments, Tarver's defense attorney, Peter Weiner, asked the jurors to keep an open mind during the trial and reminded them the prosecutors needed to prove Tarver's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. He said Tarver had coached more than 500 people in the span of 30 years.

Tarver faces up to 50 years in prison when he's sentenced in March.

He also faces additional sexual assault charges involving three other children.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas

    Kentucky coach John Calipari after his team’s 65-61 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic.

What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas

What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas 1:11

What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas
Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points 0:53

Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points
Bill Self called UK-Kansas a grind-it-out game 1:32

Bill Self called UK-Kansas a grind-it-out game

View More Video