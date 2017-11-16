USC's Darnold, UCLA's Rosen to square off for 1st time

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen looks to pass against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif. Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen have become friends while growing into top NFL quarterback prospects with crosstown rivals Southern California and UCLA. They'll meet on the field for the first time Saturday - and it will probably be the last time until they get together again on Sundays. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo