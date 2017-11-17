Indiana, Rutgers play with bowl eligibility on the line

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Indiana head coach Tom Allen reacts after his team received a delay of game penalty in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in College Park, Md. “I want a hungry team to take the field on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, against Rutgers,” Allen said. “I think that experiencing that success on the road, getting a Big Ten win, increases that hunger to be able to want to have that feeling again after the game is over, and play really well doing it.” Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo