IOC to decide Dec. 5 if Russia goes to 2018 Winter Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo taken with slow shutter speed, athletes pass the Olympic rings during the men's 50K cross-country race at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. World Anti-Doping Agency investigations into doping haven't encouraged Russian athletes to speak out about abuses, but instead, there is a public hunt for whistleblowers, as Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017, Russia seems to move closer to a ban from the upcoming Winter Olympics. Dmitry Lovetsky, FILE AP Photo