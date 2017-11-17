Sports

Boise St beats Illinois St 82-64 in Puerto Rico Tip-Off

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 10:19 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 17 MINUTES AGO

CONWAY, S.C.

Chandler Hutchison had 19 points and a career-high 18 rebounds Friday as Boise State beat Illinois State 82-64 to reach the championship game of the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

The Broncos (4-0) dominated from the start and led by 25 in the first half. That came a day after they rallied from nine down in the final 3½ minutes and needed Hutchison's late three-point play to beat UTEP.

Alex Hobbs added 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Boise State, which led by as many as 33 points and had a 57-27 rebounding advantage.

Keyshawn Evans scored 21 points for the Redbirds (1-2), who beat power-conference opponent South Carolina on Thursday. But this one got away quickly as they shot 7 of 35 from the field, including 2 of 19 on 3-pointers, before halftime.

Boise State faces Iowa State in Sunday's final. Illinois State faces Tulsa for third place.

