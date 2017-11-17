Sports

Davis leads Dayton to 79-65 win over Ohio

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 08:56 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Darrell Davis scored a career high 25 points and Josh Cunningham had 18 points and 19 rebounds as Dayton defeated Ohio 79-65 at the Charleston Classic on Friday night.

The Flyers (2-1) will face Old Dominion Sunday for fifth-place at the eight-team tournament. The Bobcats (1-2) will play Indiana State in the seventh-place game right before.

Dayton won the matchup of Ohio schools that had not played one another since the 1965 NCAA Tournament. Davis and Cunningham helped the Flyers build a double-digit lead midway through the second half that Ohio could not dent.

Davis hit three of Dayton's 10 3-pointers. If there were any misses, the 6-foot-7 Cunningham was there to get them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jordan Dartis had 19 points for Ohio.

Dayton's Kostas Antetokounmpo, the 6-10 freshman brother of "Greek Freak" Gianis, had four points, three rebounds and three blocks in 13 minutes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery

    Kentucky coach John Calipari talks about his team’s 65-61 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic.

John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery

John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery 2:16

John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery
Kentucky basketball plays four games in 10 days 1:09

Kentucky basketball plays four games in 10 days
Hamidou Diallo: We showed we can compete with any team in the country 0:41

Hamidou Diallo: We showed we can compete with any team in the country

View More Video