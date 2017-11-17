Sports

Vegas activates goalie Malcolm Subban from injured reserve

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 08:56 PM

LAS VEGAS

The Vegas Golden Knights activated goalie Malcolm Subban from injured reserve Friday, and assigned goalie Dylan Ferguson was assigned to Kamloops of the Western Hockey League.

Subban, the brother of Nashville star P.J. Subban, left with a lower-body injury Oct. 21 in the third period of an overtime victory over St. Louis. Claimed off waivers from Boston on Oct. 3, he's 2-0-0 with a 2.06 goals-against average in three games this season.

The 19-year-old Ferguson made his NHL debut Tuesday night, making one save and allowing a goal in 9:14 in an 8-2 loss to Edmonton.

Maxime Lagace has started the last eight games for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) and Oscar Dansk (leg) are on injured reserve.

The expansion Golden Knights will host Los Angeles on Sunday night.

