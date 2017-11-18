Big fourth quarter lifts Bethune-Cookman over Florida A&M

Sports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

Bethune-Cookman ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns — on three consecutive drives — and the Wildcats rallied for a 29-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman trailed 24-10 just six seconds into the fourth quarter after Florida A&M's Devin Bowers ran it in from the 8-yard line to cap a six-play drive.

But the Wildcats (7-4, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) mounted the comeback when Larry Brihm Jr. directed a 9-play, 52-yard drive that ended with his 5-yard TD run to cut the deficit to 24-17 with 11:27 left to play.

After the Rattlers turned the ball over on downs at their own 32-yard line, Bethune-Cookman used five plays to get in the end zone on a 4-yard run by Michael Jones. Uriel Hernandez had his extra-point attempt blocked, leaving the Wildcats trailing 24-23. After forcing a three-and-out, Bethune-Cookman took over at its 22-yard line with 5:44 left to play. Jamaruz Thompkins ran twice for 21 yards to open the drive and Brihm Jr. capped the 13-play sequence that ate 4:29 off the clock with a game-winning 2-yard TD run.

The Rattlers' last shot at a victory ended when Diquan Richardson intercepted a Ryan Stanley pass with 36 seconds left.

Brihm finished with 280 yards passing and a score for the Wildcats.

Stanley passed for 236 yards with a TD and a pick for Florida A&M, while Ricky Henrilus rushed for 95 yards and a score on 15 carries.

