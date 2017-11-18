Sports

Weber State beats Idaho State, earns share of Big Sky title

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:13 PM

OGDEN, Utah

Stefan Cantwell passed for three touchdowns and ran for one and Weber State won a share of the Big Sky Conference championship with a 35-7 win over Idaho State on Saturday.

The Wildcats (9-2, 7-1) gave up the first points of the game when they allowed Idaho State's Tanner Gueller to complete an 11-yard TD pass to Hagen Graves in the middle of the first quarter. Weber State did all the scoring from there beginning on their next drive which Cantwell capped with his 16-yard TD run.

Cantwell completed 21 of 29 for 262 yards, with three interceptions, and ran 16 times for 75 yards. Kevin Smith added 14 carries for 72 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards and a score. Drew Batchelor caught five passes for 74 yards.

Guellerfinished 14 of 29 for 103 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bengals (4-7, 2-6).

Weber State outgained Idaho State 476-204.

