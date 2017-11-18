Sports

Winthrop cruises to 106-65 win over Div. II Central Penn

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:14 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C.

Kyle Zunik scored 17 points with four assists and Winthrop cruised to 106-65 win over USCAA Div. II Central Pennsylvania College on Saturday.

Zunik was 5 of 8 from the field including four 3-pointers for the Eagles (1-2). Xavier Cooks added 14 points and led the team with 11 rebounds. Charles Falden had 13 points and Anders Broman added 12.

Winthrop averaged 56 percent shooting from the field compared to 29 percent for Central Penn. The Eagles took 32 shots from beyond the arc and made 19 of them (59.4 percent).

Winthrop jumped to a 16-3 start that featured three 3-pointers by Zunik and another by Bjorn Broman and they stretched it to a 59-22 lead at the break.

Cooks made a dunk that pushed Winthrop's lead to 74-31 with 13:34 to play and the Eagles cruised to the win.

Joel Zola led the Knights with 20 points and Juwan Gooding added 18 points with five rebounds.

