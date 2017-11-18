Sports

Bogues, Holyfield combine for 55 points, SFA wins 118-64

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:18 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NACOGDOCHES, Texas

Shannon Bogues and TJ Holyfield combined for 55 points as Stephen F. Austin almost doubled Division III Howard Payne's point total for a 118-64 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Bogues, who became the first SFA player to hit the 30-point mark this year, came off the bench to make 12 of 17 field goal attempts and Holyfield was 9 of 11 for 25 points with nine rebounds and five steals. Kevon Harris added 14 points and John Comeaux chipped in 13 for SFA which has started the season with four straight wins.

The Lumberjacks had a hot hand throughout, shooting 60 percent (42-71) from the field and nailing 9 of 19 (47 percent) from beyond the arc. This was SFA's highest point total since scoring 138 against Schreiner in the 1996-97 season.

SFA's next game will be at Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

De'Marcus Hurd led Howard Payne with 23 points.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UK football arrives at Sanford Stadium

    Before the Kentucky Wildcats play the Georgia Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium, players and coaches greet fans during the Cat Walk.

UK football arrives at Sanford Stadium

UK football arrives at Sanford Stadium 0:52

UK football arrives at Sanford Stadium
‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line
If teams play Quade Green wrong on ‘D’? ‘I’m gonna knock your head off’ 1:31

If teams play Quade Green wrong on ‘D’? ‘I’m gonna knock your head off’

View More Video