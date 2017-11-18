Penske: No room for Patrick in Indy 500 lineup. Ganassi? OK

FILE - In this July 16, 2017, file photo, driver Danica Patrick waves prior to the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. Patrick announced plans Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, to run just 2 races in 2018, the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, and end her full-time driving career. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo