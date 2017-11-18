Navy holds off Bryant's late surge, wins 79-71

Sports

SMITHFIELD, R.I.

Bryce Dulin scored 21 points, Tom Lacey had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Navy beat Bryant 79-71 on Saturday.

Hasan Abdullah added 16 points and made three 3-pointers for Navy (2-2), which shot 52 percent from the field. Shawn Anderson chipped in 14 points.

Bosko Kostur scored 25 points and shot 5 of 5 from 3-point range to lead Bryant (0-3). Ikenna Ndugba made 10 of 11 free throws and finished with 15 points. Adam Grant had 14 points and Sabastian Townes added 11.

The Midshipmen had a 70-58 lead with 5:21 remaining. Bryant used a 13-4 surge to pull to 74-71 with 29 seconds left. Grant made back-to-back 3-pointers and Townes scored four points during the stretch.

Dulin made 3 of 4 from the line and Abdullah hit both free-throw attempts to seal it.

