Mercer tops Drexel, 78-59 to reach Paradise Jam title game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 08:53 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va.

Ria'n Holland dropped 29 points to spark Mercer to a 78-59 victory over Drexel in a semifinal-round game of the Paradise Jam tournament at Liberty University on Saturday night.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in the U.S. Virgin Islands, was relocated after the islands suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. Liberty University and Paradise Jam will donate all gate receipts to the humanitarian relief efforts in the Virgin Islands.

Mercer built an 11-point halftime lead, 36-25, and the Dragons never threatened in the second half.

Holland hit 9 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. Stephon Jelks added 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Bears (4-1).

Tramaine Isabell scored 14 points off the bench for Drexel (2-2). The Dragons shot just 37.5 percent from the field (21 of 56), including 10 of 24 from deep.

