More Videos

0:58 Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs

1:29 Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville?

1:03 Georgia’s running backs too tough to stop

1:17 Mark Stoops: 'I was disappointed in the way we played'

0:52 UK football arrives at Sanford Stadium

0:53 ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

1:31 If teams play Quade Green wrong on ‘D’? ‘I’m gonna knock your head off’

1:57 Calipari’s message to UK fans: ‘Enjoy this — because I’m the one dying’

2:16 John Calipari: It’s not brain surgery

1:09 Kentucky basketball plays four games in 10 days

0:41 Hamidou Diallo: We showed we can compete with any team in the country