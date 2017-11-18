Sports

Tanner with 2 TDs, Austin Peay beats Eastern Illinois 28-13

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 10:11 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Ahmaad Tanner ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Peay beat Eastern Illinois 28-13 in a regular season closer on Saturday night.

Jeremiah Oatsvall had 49 yards rushing and a score for the Governors (8-4, 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference) who had possession for over 40 minutes and had 403 yards of offense while holding Eastern Illinois to 270 yards.

The Governors scored a touchdown in each quarter, beginning with Tanner's 22-yard scoring run in the first. Kyran Moore took it in from 10 yards out for another with 9:13 to play in the half and they led 14-6 at halftime.

Oatsvall ran for a 26-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to make it 21-6. Juantarious Bryant intercepted Scott Gilkey two plays into the following Panther drive and returned it 18 yards, setting up a second Tanner touchdown for a 28-6 advantage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Isaiah Johnson rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (6-5, 5-3).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs

    After 42-13 loss at Georgia, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran was unhappy with one aspect of his unit’s play.

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs 0:58

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs
Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville? 1:29

Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville?
Georgia’s running backs too tough to stop 1:03

Georgia’s running backs too tough to stop

View More Video