Sports

Boykins scores 23, Louisiana Tech beats Montana State 71-58

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 11:50 PM

RUSTON, La.

Jacobi Boykins scored 23 points, including six 3-pointers, and Jalen Harris added 15 points to help Louisiana Tech beat Montana State 71-58 on Saturday night.

DaQuan Bracey had 12 points and five assists for Louisiana Tech (3-0). Harris, who came in averaging 25.5 points per game, and Bracey (17.5 points per game) combined to make 7 of 21 field-goal attempts.

The Bulldogs used a 9-0 run, including a 3-pointer by Boykins to open the second half, that spanned the break to take 40-31 lead and Derric Jean's layup made it 52-38 with about 11 minutes to go. Isaac Bonton and Harald Frey scored five points apiece during a 10-2 that pulled Montana State (2-2) within six points, but Louisiana Tech scored the next seven points and the Bobcats would get no closer.

Frey led Montana State with 17 points and Bonton finished with 12 and nine rebounds.

The Bobcats made just 8 of 33 (24 percent), and were outscored 36-27, in the second half.

