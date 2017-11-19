Sports

Pavlichenko wins World Cup men's luge opener

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 07:29 AM

IGLS, Austria

Russia's Semen Pavlichenko handled snowy conditions to win the World Cup men's luge season-opener Sunday, his fourth career singles victory.

Austria's Wolfgang Kindl was second on his home track, and Germany's two-time Olympic champion Felix Loch was third.

Sunday's medalists were also the three most recent world champions — Pavlichenko won in 2015, Loch in 2016 and Kindl took the title last season.

Pavlichenko was fifth after the first run. The four sliders ahead of him were greeted by a heavy snow squall for their second run, and their times plummeted. Dominik Fischnaller of Italy, Andi Langenhan of Germany, Julian Von Schleinitz of Germany and Stepan Fedorov of Russia held the top four spots going into the second heat, but none medaled.

Tucker West was the top American, finishing 16th.

