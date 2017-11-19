Sports

French skiers to start in Lake Louise after Poisson's death

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 08:45 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 11 MINUTES AGO

PARIS

The French skiing federation says its athletes will compete in Lake Louise at the first World Cup speed events of the Alpine season despite the death of David Poisson earlier this week.

The 35-year-old Poisson died on Monday in a crash while training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, which staged Alpine skiing races of the 1988 Olympics.

The federation said in a statement Sunday that it has provided psychological support to all members of the French squad who were present in Nakiska when Poisson died, and that "all athletes decided to start the first speed World Cup of the season on Nov. 25-26 in Lake Louise, Canada."

Poisson, who won the downhill bronze medal at the 2013 world championships, was training for the upcoming World Cup races in North America.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs

    After 42-13 loss at Georgia, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran was unhappy with one aspect of his unit’s play.

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs 0:58

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs
Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville? 1:29

Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville?
Georgia’s running backs too tough to stop 1:03

Georgia’s running backs too tough to stop

View More Video