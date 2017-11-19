Sports

No. 23 West Virginia women dominate North Florida 87-59

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 07:29 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 21 MINUTES AGO

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Teana Muldrow and Katrina Pardee scored 20 points apiece Sunday and No. 12 West Virginia never trailed in an 87-59 win over North Florida.

Naomi Davenport added 15 points and Kristina King had 14 for West Virginia, which shot 52.5 percent from the field and dominated the boards 47-22 to extend its nonconference home game win streak to 35. Chania Ray grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.

West Virginia (3-0) got a 3-pointer early in the second quarter from Ashley Jones that stretched the lead to 27-17 and the Mountaineers led by double figures the rest of the way.

North Florida (2-2) was led by Tiffany Tolbert's 19 points and Tesh Hanson added 17 with 7-for-10 shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was just the second meeting between the programs, with West Virginia beating North Florida 86-30 in 2011.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs

    After 42-13 loss at Georgia, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran was unhappy with one aspect of his unit’s play.

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs 0:58

Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs
Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville? 1:29

Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville?
Georgia’s running backs too tough to stop 1:03

Georgia’s running backs too tough to stop

View More Video