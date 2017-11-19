Sports

Portland overpowers Oregon Tech 86-59

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 10:24 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Josh McSwiggan scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to propel Portland to an 86-59 win over NAIA Oregon Tech on Sunday night.

Tahirou Diabate added 13 points and six boards and Rashad Jackson scored 13 for the Pilots (2-1), who shot 48.3 percent (29 of 60) from the field and 40.9 percent (9 of 22) from behind the 3-point arc.

Ephraim Church scored eight points to lead the Hustlin' Owls, who made just 18 of 68 shots (26.5 percent) and 4 of 25 3-pointers (16 percent). Garret Albrecht topped Oregon Tech with seven rebounds. The Owls grabbed just two fewer rebounds than Portland for the game.

Will Swank's 3-pointer pulled the Owls within 23-22 with 7:32 left in the first half, but from there it was all Portland.

McSwiggan's layup keyed an 18-4 run and the Pilots led 41-26 at halftime. Oregon Tech wouldn't closer in the second half.

