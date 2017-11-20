Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna dies at 49

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 1996 file photo, Jana Novotna, of the Czech Republic, is all smiles after taking home a $79,000 check from the Advanta Tennis Championship in Villanova, Pa. The WTA says the 1998 Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna of the Czech Republic has died. In a Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 statement, the WTA say Novotna died after battling a cancer on Sunday, Nov. 19. She was 49. Jim Graham, File AP Photo