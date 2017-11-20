Cup champ Team New Zealand unveils radical foiling monohull

This undated concept drawing shows a radical fully foiling monohull, the AC75, for the 2021 America's Cup, created by Emirates Team New Zealand. The 75-foot boat, designed in conjunction with Challenger of Record Luna Rossa of Italy, will use twin canting T-foils to lift the hull completely out of the water in order to increase speed. The AC75 will replace the foiling catamarans used in the last two editions of sailing's marquee regatta. Virtual Eye via AP Emirates Team New Zealand