Golden's 25 leads Richmond to first win, 63-50 over UAB

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:32 PM

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands

Grant Golden scored a career-high 26 points with seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal and Richmond defeat UAB 63-50 at the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday night.

De'Monte Buckingham added 12 points and Nick Sherod 11 for the Spiders (1-2). Zack Bryant led the Blazers (3-1) with 16.

Richmond scored the first seven points of the game and added another seven-point run to lead 22-10 midway through the first half. It was 36-20 at the break.

Bryant's 3-pointer capped at 12-2 run that pulled the Blazers within 46-40 with 8:04 to play but Golden had two free throws and a 3 on the next two Richmond possessions. Bryant cut the deficit to seven with another 3 but the Blazers only picked up a free throw on their next three possessions. A basket by Solly Stansbury and 3s from Sherod and Golden pushed it to 61-47 with 1:48 to go.

Richmond had 18 assists on 26 baskets and just 10 turnovers. UAB went 4 of 23 from distance and had 16 turnovers and just nine assists.

