Rams WR Robert Woods to miss time with shoulder injury

Associated Press

November 20, 2017

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods has a shoulder injury that will take him out of the lineup for the playoff contenders.

Coach Sean McVay says Woods will miss a "couple weeks" after he got hurt late in the fourth quarter of a 24-7 loss at Minnesota on Sunday. McVay says the injury will not require surgery.

McVay says Monday that Woods has played "like a complete receiver," so it's a "significant loss" for the team.

Woods leads the Rams with 47 receptions for 703 yards and four touchdowns, including 16 catches for 252 yards and two scores in his last two games.

Woods was tackled by Vikings safety Harrison Smith on a 15-yard reception in the final minutes, driving the weight of both players down on Woods' left shoulder. He left the stadium wearing a sling.

