Burk, Campbell cruise to 98-53 win over Johnson & Wales (NC)

BUIES CREEK, N.C.

Marcus Burk hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting to help Campbell beat Johnson & Wales (NC) 98-53 on Monday night.

Cory Gensler made 5 of 8 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and scored 12 for Campbell (2-2).

It was the second straight 30-plus point performance by Burk, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who had 33 points and hit eight 3s — both career highs — in an 88-84 loss to UNC-Wilmington on Saturday.

Burk scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, during a 19-9 run to open the game and the Camels led the rest of the way. Gensler had a layup and hit a 3 as Campbell scored 14 straight points to make it 49-22 late in the first half. Jon Ander Cuadra, who had all of his 12 points in the second half, scored six in a row to give Campbell its biggest lead, 98-51, in closing seconds.

Robert Hobson led Johnson & Wales, a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, with 12 points.

