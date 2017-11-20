Wright State overpowers Tiffin in 73-49 win

Sports

DAYTON, Ohio

Everett Winchester scored 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting and Justin Mitchell added 15 points to lead Wright State to its first win of the season with a 73-49 victory over Division II Tiffin on Monday night.

Wright State (1-3) trailed just briefly early in the first half and took a 40-22 advantage into the break, then had to repel a Tiffin surge in the second half that twice cut the deficit back to single digits.

Jaylon Hall stretched it back double figures with a dunk that make it 49-39 and the Raiders led by double figures the rest of the way.

Hall finished with 12 points and Grant Benzinger had 11 — giving him 1,002 career points — for Wright State. Winchester also had seven rebounds.

Austin Adams led Tiffin with 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting and Quentin Jones scored 10.

