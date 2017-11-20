Sports

Core, Barham lead FAMU in 77-59 win

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 10:32 PM

TALLAHASSE, Fla.

Nasir Core scored 14 points, Marcus Barham added 12 and Florida A&M beat Div. II Albany State (GA) 77-59 on Monday night for its first win of the season.

Isiah Martin grabbed seven rebounds, and Core, Nick Severado and Brendon Myles had four boards apiece for the Rattlers (1-4), who shot 50 percent from the floor in the second half (13 of 26) against their former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rivals.

Desmond Williams' layup capped an 8-0 run and FAMU led 44-32 early in the second half, and by 24 on Core's 3-pointer with 5:13 to play.

Elijah Maye's layup put FAMU up for good at 26-24 after the game had been tied four different times. The Golden Rams closed to 27-26 on Juwan High's jumper, but the Rattlers led 34-30 at halftime after Severado's jumper. Core scored eight points in the half.

Jared Harrington and Antoine Gresham scored 10 apiece for the Golden Rams (0-5).

