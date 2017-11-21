Sports

King, Kuzavas lead St. Francis (PA) past Franciscan, 96-54

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:31 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LORETTO, Pa.

Jamaal King had 18 points and Deivydas Kuzavas had his first career double-double on Tuesday night to help St. Francis (PA) beat Division III Franciscan 96-54.

Kuzavas finished with 10 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, Andre Wolford had 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Keith Braxton added 14 points for St. Francis (2-2). King and Wolford had three steals apiece.

Braxton converted a 3-point play to make it 23-13 midway through the first half. After Juwan Perkins hit two free throws on the other end, Braxton hit a 3 to spark a 9-2 spurt that made it a 17-point lead and the Red Flash led by double figures the rest of the way. They used a 19-2 run that spanned halftime to make it 59-28 early in the second half and Michael Klebon's 3-pointer gave St. Francis its biggest lead, 94-45, with three minutes to go.

J.P. Dombrowski had 12 points and Perkins scored 11 for Franciscan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lamar Thomas is proud of Lamar Jackson

    While an assistant coach at Louisville, Lamar Thomas recruited Lamar Jackson. Now an assistant at Kentucky, Thomas talks about the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback.

Lamar Thomas is proud of Lamar Jackson

Lamar Thomas is proud of Lamar Jackson 1:03

Lamar Thomas is proud of Lamar Jackson
What’s the deal with Kentucky’s turnovers? 1:41

What’s the deal with Kentucky’s turnovers?
Hamidou Diallo wants New York City Mac and Cheese for Thanksgiving 1:02

Hamidou Diallo wants New York City Mac and Cheese for Thanksgiving

View More Video