Sports

Jones leads, balanced NJIT wallops D-III Kean College 116-63

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:19 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEWARK, N.J.

Shawndale Jones scored 23 points off the bench and all 13 players scored as NJIT raced away from Division III Kean College 116-63 on Wednesday.

Jones was 10 of 16 from the floor with five assists and was joined in double figures by Highlanders Zach Cooks, 17 points, Diandre Wilson with 13, Anthony Tarke with 12 and Donovan Greer with 10.

NJIT (2-2) shot a dead-eye 68 percent from the floor (44-for-65), dropped in 14 3-pointers — Cooks with five — and had 32 assists with Cook and Jones each credited with five.

Vaughn Laki Anderson led the Cougars with 12 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Highlanders pulled down 33 defensive rebounds, limiting Kean to 11 second-chance points. NJIT dominated inside with a 54-26 advantage on points in the paint, had 16 steals and scored 33 points off 22 Kean turnovers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes?

    The deep ball was an effective weapon for Kentucky football in 2016. Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, quarterback Stephen Johnson and wide receiver Garrett Johnson talk about why those passes have been tougher to complete this season.

Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes?

Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes? 1:14

Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes?
Has Garrett Johnson thought about his last home game? 1:28

Has Garrett Johnson thought about his last home game?
Lamar Thomas is proud of Lamar Jackson 1:03

Lamar Thomas is proud of Lamar Jackson

View More Video