Sports

Blackston's double-double helps PVAMU beat Georgia State

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:45 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LAS VEGAS

Gary Blackston had a double-double and Zachary Hamilton scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, to help Prairie View A&M beat Georgia State 71-56 on Wednesday night to win the Middleweight bracket of the MGM Grand Main Event.

Blackston, a junior college transfer playing his fifth game for Prairie View (2-3) had career highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dennis Jones added 13 points.

Jones and Blackston sandwiched 3-pointers around a layup by Georgia State's Devin Mitchell to start a 15-2 run that made it 26-13 and PVAMU led the rest of the way. Georgia State (3-2), which trailed by 13 at the break, used a 10-3 spurt — as Prairie View missed its first six second-half field-goal attempts — to trim its deficit to four points with about 10 minutes to go, but PVAMU scored nine straight points to make it 57-43 with six minutes left and Georgia State never again threatened.

Malik Benlevi had 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and D'Marcus Simonds scored 16 for Georgia State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes?

    The deep ball was an effective weapon for Kentucky football in 2016. Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, quarterback Stephen Johnson and wide receiver Garrett Johnson talk about why those passes have been tougher to complete this season.

Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes?

Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes? 1:14

Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes?
Has Garrett Johnson thought about his last home game? 1:28

Has Garrett Johnson thought about his last home game?
Lamar Thomas is proud of Lamar Jackson 1:03

Lamar Thomas is proud of Lamar Jackson

View More Video