Fresno St gets 3rd in Riviera Division of Cancun Challenge

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:33 PM

CANCUN, Mexico

Deshon Taylor scored 23 points, Ray Bowles added 21 and Fresno State held off George Mason 79-73 on Wednesday night for third in the Riviera Division of the Cancun Challenge.

Bryson Williams scored 15 on 7-of-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double for the Bulldogs (3-2), who shot 53 percent from the floor (29 of 55).

Trailing by 14 at halftime, the Patriots twice cut the lead to three, the second time after Otis Livingston II's 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to make it 76-73. Taylor hit three straight free throws in the final 19 seconds to seal the win.

Taylor's free throw amid a 12-0 run put Fresno State up for good 11-10 and the Bulldogs led 43-29 at halftime behind his 16 points.

Livingston and Ian Boyd scored 18 points apiece, Goanar Mar added 17, and Jaire Grayer 12 for George Mason (3-3), which lost 77-64 to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.

