Jose Luis Gomez, right, of Argentina's Lanus fights for a ball with Arthur of Brazil's Gremio, during a first leg Copa Libertadores final soccer match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Wesley Santos AP Photo
Sports

Gremio beats Lanus in first leg of Copa Libertadores final

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:48 PM

SAO PAULO

Cicero scored in the 83rd minute and Brazil's Gremio beat Argentina's Lanus 1-0 on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final in Porto Alegre.

The Argentinians had the best opportunities in the first half, forcing Gremio goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe to make two impressive saves. The Brazilians dominated in the second half.

If Lanus beats Gremio by a one-goal difference in the second leg in Buenos Aires next Wednesday, extra time will be played. If that difference persists, there will be a penalty shootout.

Gremio has won Copa Libertadores twice, the last in 1995, and is in its fifth final. Lanus is playing its first tournament final, a giant step for the modest suburban club.

