Top 25 Capsules

November 22, 2017 10:20 PM

NORFOLK, Va.

Lexie Brown had 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, Rebecca Greenwell hit six 3s and finished with 22 points and the No. 16 Duke women beat Old Dominion 84-51 on Wednesday night.

Brown added eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals, while Greenwell was 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for Duke (3-1). Haley Gorecki added 11 points, including three 3s.

Victoria Morris led ODU (0-5) with 15 points, but shot just 6 of 22 from the field.

No. 18 OREGON STATE 97, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 44

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kat Tudor had careers-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Oregon State beat North Carolina Central for its first road win of the season.

The Beavers (3-1) bounced back from a 72-67 loss against No. 6 Notre Dame on Sunday. Oregon State stays in Durham, North Carolina to face No. 16 Duke on Saturday before opening the Maui Invitational on Dec. 1 against Nevada.

Tudor was 9 of 14 from the floor, matched a career-best with five 3-pointers and collected her first career double-double. Joanna Grymek had 16 points and Marie Gulich added 15 for Oregon State.

Rodneysha Martin scored 15 points and Kieche White had 11 to lead North Carolina Central (1-2).

No. 19 TEXASM A&M 66, LITTLE ROCK 49

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Danni Williams scored 18 points, Chennedy Carter added 17 and Texas A&M beat Little Rock.

Texas A&M coach Gary Blair (742-305) and Little Rock's Joe Foley (746-236) are two of 10 active coaches in Division I with 700+ career wins.

Anriel Howard had her fourth straight double-double with eight minutes to play and finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M (3-1), which lost to No. 10 Oregon by 15 points last Thursday.

Khaalia Hillsman scored 10 points for A&M and became the 29th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. The Aggies outrebounded Little Rock 44-26.

It was tied at 30 at halftime, but Texas A&M went on a 10-0 run — with four points apiece by Hillsman and Howard — to take control. The Aggies extended it to 51-35 as the Trojans went scoreless for three-plus minutes.

Ronjanae DeGray led Little Rock (1-2) with 17 points. The Trojans were held to just eight points in the second and third quarters.

No. 22 KENTUCKY 86, MOREHEAD STATE 53

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Maci Morris made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Makenzie Cann had her second straight double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Kentucky beat Morehead State.

Amanda Paschal added 11 points for Kentucky (5-0), which won its 13th straight game over the Eagles.

The Wildcats built a 26-12 lead by the end of the first quarter after making 10 of their first 15 shots, including 4 of 7 from distance. The lead became 44-18 in the second quarter after opening the frame with 10 unanswered points. Kentucky shot 52 percent, with seven 3-pointers, in the half for a 19-point lead. Morris had 13 points by halftime and Cann added eight. Morehead State closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run but couldn't overcome a 10-of-30 shooting half.

Eriel McKee scored 13 points and Tierra McGowan grabbed 10 rebounds for Morehead State (2-3).

No. 25 MICHIGAN 78, OAKLAND 69

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hallie Thome scored 29 points, Katelynn Flaherty added 26 and Michigan pulled away in the fourth quarter for a victory over Oakland.

Thome was 10-of-14 shooting from the field and made 9 of 12 free throws. Flaherty was 8 of 17 from the floor with three 3-pointers. Deja Church added 11 points and Hailey Brown chipped in 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Michigan (3-1).

Sha'Keya Graves had 19 points to lead Oakland (2-3). Cierra Bond hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Taylor Gleason added 12.

The Grizzlies led 46-45 late in the third quarter. The Wolverines answered with an 11-3 spurt that spanned the third and fourth quarters to take a 56-49 lead. Brown and Thome each made four free throws, and Flaherty added a 3-pointer during the stretch.

Oakland pulled to 63-60 with about six minutes left but didn't get closer.

